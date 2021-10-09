Blog: Cloudy Weekend, Some Rain on the Way

We haven’t seen widespread rain since September 23rd so we are certainly due for some but it comes with bad timing! There is a lot going on this weekend between the Suffolk Peanut Festival, the Chesapeake Wine Festival among many others. It won’t be a washout but you’ll want to keep a close eye on the radar if you have any outdoor plans.

9:45 AM Radar Update

As the morning goes on, there will be scattered showers but it won’t be widespread. Later in the afternoon and evening, we will see some more widespread rain moving back in.

Saturday PM GRAF Model

Scattered showers linger before coming to an end through the afternoon on Sunday, but as this system moves off to the north we could see a few showers Monday morning.

Monday Morning GRAF Model

Rain totals will be around half an inch for most, but NE NC will see higher amounts, around an inch possible. We could use a good soaking but it won’t be enough to make up for the deficit we’ve seen the past few weeks!

Rain Totals

Unfortunately, it will also be windy with gusts up to 20 mph. That does not make it very pleasant to be outside! Winds will start to taper off tonight.

Wind Gusts

And the humidity hasn’t dropped yet either! Dew points still sitting in the mid to upper 60s which has made it feel rather muggy.

Dew Points

It might not be the best weekend for outdoor plans but it won’t be a washout! Indoor plans or a relaxing weekend inside watching movies sounds like a good idea too.

Have a great weekend! -Meteorologist Casey Lehecka