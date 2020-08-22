Blog: Cloudy Saturday, Bright Week Ahead. Latest on Tropics

I think we all are tired of this rainy pattern that has been the summary of August so far. I need a long break from the rain! The good news is, that will be headed our way this coming week. But for today.. we’re still talking about scattered showers and a few storms.

FutureTrak

We had some heavy rain early this morning, but that has since moved out. Everyone now is just seeing a mostly cloudy sky. And we’ll have some sunshine today but it won’t be a completely sunny sky. I’ll take what I can get!

Lynnhaven Inlet 9AM

We’ve been watching the systems in the tropics, and now Marco and Laura are gaining speed as the get closer to the Gulf. These storms will in some way interact with each other, but not directly, so the impacts of two storms in close proximity is still to be determined.

NHC Track

Laura is moving quicker than Marco, but they could both be in the Gulf within a 24 hour period from each other. This will cause widespread rainfall, storm surge and high winds for many areas along the coast. Laura will be interacting with land across parts of the Dominican Republic and Cuba, so this could impact the overall track. We’ll keep you updated!

NHC Track

Both of these storms won’t be impacting us here in Hampton Roads. We’ll keep an eye on this as it progresses. Have a great weekend! -Meteorologist Casey Lehecka