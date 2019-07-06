BLOG: Cloudy morning, more t-storms this weekend.

Most of us are seeing a thin deck of stratus clouds this morning. These clouds should break up after 9am. Because of this, temperatures will stay in the 70s for a bit longer, but are still expected to warm up in to the afternoon with highs close to 90.

Satellite at 7 AM

Future Trak at 5 PM

We should see the clouds break apart a little bit this morning before we see scattered thunderstorms develop this afternoon. There could be heavy rain with the storms moving through the region today. We could see close to 0.5″ to 1″ of rain generally across the area, but higher amounts will occur from passing storms. Yesterday 3.5″ of rain fell in Kempsville! More rain is expected tomorrow afternoon.

Surf Update

Our partners over at Surfline.com are saying that we are going to continue to see small surf in the next week. Waves this morning are in the 1′ to 2′ range, so its a good morning for a longboard. Hopefully we will see some decent swells this fall.