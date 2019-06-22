BLOG: Cloudy morning, first weekend of summer!

Welcome to summer! Today, like yesterday we will see 14 hours and 41 minutes of daylight, but some of that sunlight is being blocked by the morning cloud cover. If you haven’t seen the time lapse I created, check it out. That was from 5:30am to 7:00 am.

The stratus clouds we are seeing this morning will stick around for the next couple of hours, likely until the late morning. Then we will see the sun return and temperatures climbing to the upper 70s and close to 80 degrees in the late afternoon. No rain is expected this afternoon. The humidity is also going to stay low today and tonight.

Storms stay in the midwest.

High pressure will stay to our north today and then move in tomorrow. That should give us more sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures. Highs will be in the mid-80s Sunday and then close to 90 on Monday. Enjoy your weekend!

Meteorologist Jeff Edmondson