Blog: Cloudy and cool today, wild weather Saturday

Thursday will feature a cloudy sky with cool temperatures across the area. We’ll see a chance of a few afternoon showers too, especially across NE NC and Southside where showers will be more common. These showers will be pretty light – with rainfall totals not that impressive.

Friday features nicer weather, with highs a little warmer in the mid to upper 50s but get ready – a wild ride of weather is expected Saturday!

Saturday morning, a cold front will be to our west. Saturday starts off mild. Our highs will be set in the morning, with crashing temperatures in the afternoon. We’ll be in the 60s Saturday morning, but fall into the 30s by the evening.

Saturday morning, there is the potential for some stronger storms to push through the area. This threat is conditional based on the track of the area of low pressure. If it tracks further inland, warmer air and instability will be able to be brought into our area and a risk of strong to severe storms will exist.

As of Thursday morning, the severe weather risk outlook sits at a level 2 out of 5 for much of our area, including NE NC and Southside. A lower risk of strong to severe storms, a level 1 exists across the Peninsula and areas north and west.

The main threat with the storms will be gusty winds. Even outside of the storm potential, some gusty winds are expected on Saturday throughout the day.

This week is severe weather awareness and preparedness week, so it’s a good time to make sure you have a way to get weather alerts. I recommend having at least 2 ways to get warnings. A good start is downloading our FREE WAVY Weather App which will send you automatic alerts if any watches or warnings are issued.

Have a great Thursday! We’re almost to the weekend.

Meteorologist Ricky Matthews

Follow Ricky on Facebook and Twitter