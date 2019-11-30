Blog: Cloudy and Cool for Saturday

Temperatures this morning started off in the low to mid 40s, and this afternoon we’ll only top off in the upper 40s! So it will be well below average for this time of the year.

Across the country there are several storm systems, but the one just off to our west will be bringing rain to our area tonight into tomorrow. Much of today will be dry but there is a chance of some scattered showers this afternoon.

Saturday Evening Rain

Overnight, the rain becomes more widespread and we’ll have some heavy downpours. This continues into Sunday morning, so grab the umbrella as you head out the door! Rain will start to taper off in the afternoon but there still will be scattered showers lingering Sunday night and into Monday.

Future Trak Sunday Afternoon

As the rain is moving through, a warm front is also lifting up from the south so Sunday will be the warmest day this week!

Sunday Afternoon Temps

But how much rain can you expect? I think most areas will see between a quarter to half an inch, but within a few heavy downpours there could be locally higher amounts.

The week ahead will be fairly quiet! We’ll have a lot of sunshine from Tuesday through the rest of the week. For anyone coming home from Thanksgiving travels this weekend, it might be treacherous through some parts of the country. You can read about it here.

Have a great weekend!

-Meteorologist Casey Lehecka