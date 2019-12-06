BLOG: Clouds roll in, dry weekend ahead

Clouds are moving in from the west this morning, so enjoy the sunshine we have this morning while we have it! Temperatures will climb to the upper 50s this afternoon with a south wind around 10 mph developing later today.

The clouds are from a storm system in the midwest which is bringing many areas rain this morning.

Friday Morning Surface Map

I do not believe we will see any rain this evening, the airmass that brought us cold temperatures this morning is so dry that the rain from this storm system will not have enough time to overcome it. We should see the clouds leave Hampton Roads overnight and we will clear out tomorrow.

This weekend is looking dry and cooler with highs in the 40s on Saturday and then back in the 50s on Sunday.





We will likely see some rain develop early next week on Monday and Tuesday. By then, we could see highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Enjoy your weekend!

Meteorologist Jeff Edmondson