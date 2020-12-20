BLOG: Clouds may linger for the Great Conjunction Monday

First of all, if you want to know how to see the Great Conjunction, check out my video about it here:
How to see the Great Conjunction
Low level stratus clouds may stick around for much of our Monday ahead. This Sunday we had rain almost all day with drizzle lasting into the night. Our short term models keep the clouds around in the morning Monday, but during the evening, we might still have some cloud cover.
These clouds should be slowly moving out, but our window to see the conjunction will be tight. Only from 5:30 PM till 7:00 PM when the planets will set.
If the skies are clear, grab a jacket and head outside. The local Astronomy Club will be having an outdoor event. Details are available here:
Back Bay Amateur Astronomers Event Page
Hopefully we will have clear skies, if it stays cloudy the next close conjunction will be in 2080.
Meteorologist Jeff Edmondson