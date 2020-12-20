BLOG: Clouds may linger for the Great Conjunction Monday

First of all, if you want to know how to see the Great Conjunction, check out my video about it here:

How to see the Great Conjunction

Low level stratus clouds may stick around for much of our Monday ahead. This Sunday we had rain almost all day with drizzle lasting into the night. Our short term models keep the clouds around in the morning Monday, but during the evening, we might still have some cloud cover.

Our model predicts clouds may be stubborn along the coastline cities and to the north.

These clouds should be slowly moving out, but our window to see the conjunction will be tight. Only from 5:30 PM till 7:00 PM when the planets will set.

Forecast

If the skies are clear, grab a jacket and head outside. The local Astronomy Club will be having an outdoor event. Details are available here:

Back Bay Amateur Astronomers Event Page

Hopefully we will have clear skies, if it stays cloudy the next close conjunction will be in 2080.

Meteorologist Jeff Edmondson