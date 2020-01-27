BLOG: Clouds and rain to start the week, then clearing

A storm system in the Gulf of Mexico is going to push towards our area Monday giving us extra cloud cover and a chance for a few scattered showers in the late afternoon and evening.



Rain possible in the evening.

With the increasing clouds, our temperatures will be in the low 50s Monday with a light westerly wind at 5mph. There could also be rain developing for the Peninsula and areas north after sunset, close to 10 pm.

The long term forecast looks dry and sunny for much of the upcoming week ahead. Tuesday through Friday looks clear with highs in the 40s.

Astronomy Update

Just a quick note on a few things you can see in our nighttime sky. In the evenings, you may be noticing a bright object in the southwest sky. That’s Venus! Then in the morning, at around 6 AM, you can see two more planets Mars and Jupiter:

Morning Sky this week

Jupiter is the much brighter object than Mars with Jupiter rising last before it disappears in the sky as the sun comes up shortly after 7 am.

Enjoy the view and have a good week!

Meteorologist Jeff Edmondson