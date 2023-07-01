After a cool start to June, July is starting out hot! We’ll see highs this afternoon in the 80s, with 90s across the area on Sunday.

If we hit 90 on Sunday, we’ll tie the latest, first 90° (or greater) day on record for the Hampton Roads area. Typically, we see our first 90 degree day in May. This year has been a little abnormal however, thanks to the extra rain, easterly wind and cloud cover through May and June.

In terms of rainfall chances, I could see a stray shower or storm pop up Saturday. Anytime after noon one will be possible, but they should remain pretty isolated with most spots staying dry. Don’t cancel any plans.

Late today, some showers and storms in central VA may try to shift east towards our region with the best rain chances towards Williamsburg and Surry/Sussex.

Sunday – we’ll heat up into the 90s. Heat index values will be in the upper 90s to low 100s at times in the afternoon! We’ll see a few showers and storms late in the day – a few of which could have gusty winds.

Heading towards Monday/Tuesday- we’ll keep the heat around with highs in the mid 90s on Monday! An isolated/scattered storm is possible. Hot and mainly dry Tuesday for the 4th.

Heading to the beaches today – keep in mind there’s a moderate risk of rip currents!

Hope you have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Ricky Matthews

