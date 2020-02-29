BLOG: Chilly Saturday, warmer temps on the way

Temperatures this morning are in the 20s and 30s with a few passing clouds moving overhead. These clouds are coming from a weak clipper system which has brought around 1-2″ of snow to some area in western VA and NC.

Chilly Northwest wind today

For our Saturday, we will likely see a breeze from the northwest at 10-15 mph. That wind will continue into the evening. That breeze will keep it chilly, with a wind chill close to 38 degrees this afternoon. Our highs should get close to 46 today.

One City Marathon in Newport News Sunday Morning

For the One City Marathon tomorrow, wear your warm running gear, its going to be cold.

Temperatures in the next several days will warm up, we should see highs in the 50s on Sunday, 60s on Monday, and 70s by Tuesday!

February Precipitation Stats

Precipitation this month (including melted snowfall): 4.48″

1.36″ Above Average

Enjoy your Weekend!

Meteorologist Jeff Edmondson