Last night we did have a blob of rain over the area, but it was short-lived.

Rain Last Night

Most of the rain had moved out by 7am, but a few spotty showers and sprinkles remained. An area of low pressure skirted the coast last night. This morning it was already moving away from the region.

Regional Weather Map

We’ll have clearing skies today. High temps will be in the upper 40s to near 50.

Forecast Temps And Wind Chills

The problem is the wind. It will pick up through the late morning. We’ll have gusts to 25mph through the afternoon.

Wind Gusts Forecast

There may even be a couple of gusts to 30mph near the shore.

Tomorrow we’ll have a light northeast breeze coming around an area of high pressure. There will be 2 cold fronts dropping to our south. High temps will only make it to the low 40s Friday afternoon.

Forecast Temps Tomorrow

We’ll be partly cloudy.

On Saturday a big area of low pressure will be forming well to our southwest. However, this system will be expanding as it moves quickly to the northeast. We’ll have a few rain showers already by the morning.

Future Trak (Saturday Morning)

There could be a very large area of a wintry mix between Richmond, D.C., and Roanoke. Winds will already be picking up out of the southeast. Gusts will be up to 25mph.

Wind Gusts Saturday Morning

The wind will strengthen even more through the day as the strong low moves towards southeast Virginia. Winds may reach 35mph.

Wind Gusts (Saturday Afternoon)

Rain will also be picking up into the afternoon. It may briefly become heavy between the late afternoon and early evening.

Future Trak (Saturday Afternoon)

At least we’ll warm up a bit. High temps will be in the 50s.

Forecast Temps Saturday

The low should quickly bounce out of the area on Sunday. Other than some isolated showers early in the morning we should be dry all day. High temps will be near 50 with clearing skies. We’ll be dry and cool on Monday with high temps in the upper 40s. Then we’ll have another big system affect us on Tuesday. More rain and wind are expected for that day. We’ll have more details on that part of the forecast in tomorrow’s weather blog.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler