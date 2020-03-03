Blog: Chance of showers for Super Tuesday, but great weather Wednesday

Unfortunately, we have a chance for rain showers today for anyone that is heading out to vote for Super Tuesday. High pressure is offshore, and we have moisture pushing up from the southwest.

Regional Weather Map

There will be some isolated to scattered showers from the morning through noon. We will have an increasing chance for rain showers through the afternoon and evening.

Future Trak (This Afternoon)

There may be some heavy showers for a time this afternoon, and there may even be a few thunderstorms in the area late this afternoon into the evening. However, they aren’t going to be as strong as areas to our west. Last night there was a strong tornado that hit Nashville, Tennessee. There was a lot of damage and multiple people died in the central Tennessee region.

We will be much more stable in our region today. Having said that … the wind will be a little strong at times. Even outside of any thunderstorms. Winds will run out of the southwest at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. It’s that same wind that will bring us some warm and fairly humid air. High temps will rise to the upper 60s to low 70s today. Dew points will rise into the 50s, but that’s not too bad.

The rain showers will quickly come to an end later this evening. Then we’ll be dry overnight with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Tomorrow we’ll have some great weather! We’ll have fair skies, and high temps will be in the upper 60s to near 70. There will be a lighter west breeze.

We’ll have a cool front move through the area on Wednesday, but it will barely cool things down. I think instead it will dry us out. By Thursday some cooler weather will sink into the region. High temps will be in the 50s. There will be an area of low pressure moving towards the region. So a couple of rain showers may form by the end of the day. We’ll have scattered rain showers Thursday night into Friday morning as the low moves offshore. We’ll dry out behind that system from Friday afternoon into the weekend. High temps will be near 50 on Saturday. Then we’ll warm to near 60 on Sunday.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler