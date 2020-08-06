Blog: Can’t Catch A Break From Storms.

Yesterday meteorologist Casey Lehecka did a nice weather blog about the recent storm surveys that were done by the National Weather Service in Wakefield. These are the surveys that have been done so far, but there will likely be more done today and possibly tomorrow. We’ll get those reports to you as they come out. So for today’s weather blog, unfortunately, I have to talk about some more storms developing.

We have a stationary front in the region that is lingering about. High pressure is offshore.

Regional Weather Map

There is a lot of tropical humidity coming up from the south today to meet that front. There is some very cool and refreshing air up in the Ohio River Valley, and I am jealous! Today some of their high temps will be in the 70s. Their dew points are in the 50s and 60s. Meanwhile our regional dew points are in the mid-upper 70s.

Regional Dew Points

It’s like a steam bath out there. There was some clearing this morning, but that’s not a good thing. Once we heat up a little more later today, then showers and storms will fire up. We already had a few in North Carolina. We’ll have quite a bit more over the rest of the region through the day.

Future Trak (This Afternoon)

Rain will be heavy at times. The chance for tornadoes is low, but not zero. We could also have some strong gusty winds. So keep that in mind if you are cleaning up debris today. Also make sure any tarps are securely fastened. Scattered showers and storms will continue on and off into the evening. Rain amounts will vary, but some locations could see over an inch and a half.

Tomorrow the front should lift north slightly. We’ll have a few showers and storms in the afternoon, but I’m hoping the coverage is less. High temps will be in the upper 80s to near 90. We’ll have similar weather on Saturday. However, Sunday into early next week looks fairly quiet.

The tropics are quiet for now. There is only one small/weak disturbance that will probably fall apart soon.

Tropical Satellite

However, even though we are in a brief lull. It looks like things will ramp up again soon. The forecast from the meteorologists at Colorado State University just increased their seasonal forecast. It’s not good news. All of the ingredients are there for a super busy season. We are already running ahead of 2005 which was the busiest year on record. I’d really start looking at those hurricane kits if I were you. I’d say the odds of you need it are good this year.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler