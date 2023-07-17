Yesterday, I was coming back from a quick trip to Richmond. I left there in the late morning, and it was pouring. I drove to historic Yorktown Battlefield, and after about 20 minutes it started to pour.

Rain And Storms Yesterday

The recent heavy rain is causing some flooding on the James River near Richmond. This according to the National Weather Service in Wakefield.

River Flooding In Richmond

Locally, we had some scattered heavy showers and thunderstorms in the later afternoon. (So they followed me). Norfolk had a brief/heavy shower. They picked up a bit over an inch of rainfall.

Today should be quieter. A cool front (which helped create the downpours) has moved just offshore this morning. However, it will stall out soon.

Regional Weather Map

We won’t really cool down today, but we’ll have a very slight drying. Also, weak high pressure is edging closer from the west. This means that we’ll have a lower chance for rain today. Any showers or storms that pop up should be isolated. That will mainly be this afternoon. High temps will rise to near 90 degrees with low-mid 90s inland.

Forecast Temps Today

The heat index will be in the mid-upper 90s. The temps over the Deep South will be in the 100s. The heat index around Texas and Oklahoma will probably be over 110 degrees.

Tomorrow the front will drift west a bit. Surface winds will turn more out of the south. Also, we’ll be partly cloudy for most of the day. So high temps locally will push up to the mid 90s.

Forecast Temps Tomorrow

The heat index will rise to near 100.

Heat Index Forecast

There will be some isolated showers and storms during the afternoon, but again…the coverage shouldn’t be too high.

By Wednesday another cool front will sweep in from the northwest as the first front falls apart. The heat and humidity will still be high. So we’ll have some scattered thunderstorms push into the area. Some of them may have more heavy downpours and gusty winds.

Future Trak (Wednesday Afternoon)

High temps will be in the lower 90s unless the storms start a little sooner. We’ll have typical Summer weather Thursday and Friday, but we may get a cool down next weekend. Mid-upper 80s??? I’ll talk more about that possibility in tomorrow’s weather blog.

Before I go I want to talk about the tropics. Over the weekend subtropical storm Don formed in the middle of the Atlantic. Now it has weakened to a subtropical depression.

Subtropical Depression Don

The trick about Don (where’s the punchline?) is that it is starting a big loop. Soon it will move over warmer water again. This will not only allow strengthening in a couple of days. It will also likely become tropical. Remember a subtropical system has less focused storms around it. So it is broader (not necessarily weaker). Also, it does have cooler air that it can interact with. The system should stay out to sea, but we’ll watch it to make sure that it does.

The GFS model keeps flirting with a bigger system to form somewhere in the western Atlantic in about 6-9 days. However, it is still very early to even talk about this in detail as the model is all over the place with that possible feature. Stay tuned for updates.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler