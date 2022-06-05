Another awesome day is ahead for Hampton Roads with low humidity, nice temperatures and just a bit of a breeze off the ocean from time to time.



Temperatures Sunday will be around 80 degrees. We’ll enjoy dewpoints once again in the upper 50s and low 60s. Remember that the dewpoint is a measure of how much moisture is in the air. The higher the number, the more moisture there is. So, anytime we see dewpoints only in the upper 50s to low 60s in June, it’s something to appreciate! That means it will feel rather nice outside today and rather refreshing tonight and into Monday morning as temperatures Monday morning start out in the 60s.

Rain chances remain low locally through Monday – but increase again Tuesday. The nice weather can’t last forever, and by Tuesday the humidity returns. So do the rain chances. The rain will not be widespread Tuesday, but expect a few afternoon pop up showers and maybe a t-storm as temperatures climb back into the low to mid 80s. A better chance of rain arrives Wednesday and again on Thursday.

TROPICAL UPDATE:

Well, it finally did it. After days of looking very disorganized, Potential Tropical Cyclone #1 has developed into Alex – our first named system of the 2022 Hurricane Season.

The system brought heavy rain to Florida Saturday as it developed. As of Sunday morning, it’s now off the east coast of Florida and moving towards Bermuda. We will not see any direct impact from Alex, aside from some increased rip currents at our beaches.

If you’re wondering about the “Potential Tropical Cyclone” name, here’s some information. The naming of a PTC was started a few years ago because National Hurricane Center policy said that watches/warnings could not be issued until a system was designated. This caused issues because sometimes a system wouldn’t fully develop until it was close to land, leading to a limited lead time on alerts. So, the NHC had to come up with a name- and choose Potential Tropical Cyclone. A cyclone by definition is a “a warm-core non-frontal synoptic-scale cyclone, originating over tropical or subtropical waters, with organized deep convection and a closed surface wind circulation about a well-defined center”

Until this morning, the system known as Alex did not have a closed surface wind circulation about a well-defined center. So, it didn’t get a name until it developed that.

Here’s the full list of names for the 2022 season. Alex is just the start of what will likely be an active year.. .

Hope you have a great Sunday!

Meteorologist Ricky Matthews

