Calm and seasonable conditions take us through Friday and Saturday – with highs in the mid 50s during the afternoon hours. Enjoy this nice stretch of weather for a few days, because by Sunday- things will get quite active.

Saturday – we’ll see increasing clouds across our area. There will be an area of low pressure that develops in the Gulf of Mexico on Saturday and then rapidly moves NE along the coast. This area of low pressure will be rapidly deepening – if not “bombing out” as we call it in meteorology with a 24 hr pressure drop in 24 hours possible! Quite impressive.

What does this mean in terms of impacts here? Well, the stronger the low, the stronger the wind potential. I expect some 40-50 mph wind gusts as we go through Sunday evening. This could cause some isolated power outages and tree damage.

These winds will continue to be gusty into Monday – but from a different direction. We’ll see more of a west wind on Monday with some gusts to 30-35 mph.

Now let’s talk about rainfall potential. Expect a few showers Sunday morning, with moderate to at times heavy rain overspreading the area by the afternoon Sunday. We’ll see very heavy rain Sunday evening – at times leading to some isolated flooding. I would not be shocked to see a flood watch posted for parts of the area. For most of the area, 1-2″ of rain can be expected but some higher totals somewhere in the area will likely occur. If the low tracks any further east, we could also see the totals increase, so check back tomorrow for an update on rainfall totals. Either way- a solid soaking rain for late Sunday.

Alright- now over to the third impact – some tidal flooding. Now with the low tracking up the coast we won’t see as much tidal flooding across the lower bay but further up the James/York Rivers we will see some impact with minor tidal flooding levels late Sunday into Monday Morning. The south/southeast wind will also increase tides in the Back Bay area of VA Beach and along the northern side of the Albemarle Sound with Edenton seeing a tide around 2ft which is in the minor to moderate floding category.

Things will calm down next week, but we’ll also see colder temperatures. By Tuesday – highs will be in the 40s!

Have a great Friday!

Meteorologist Ricky Matthews

Follow Ricky on Facebook and Twitter