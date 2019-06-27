Blog: Building Heat In the Eastern U.S.

Very summery weather is starting to hit parts of the U.S. over the next few days. Some of it is seasonal. For some places, like Miami, it is record-breaking.

Locally, we’ll be just a little hotter and a bit more humid than yesterday. High pressure has shifted around a bit. So we’ve lost that nice north/northeast breeze.

Regional Weather Map

Instead, today we’ll have light and variable winds. High temps will be able to climb to the low 90s over much of the area. The dew points have risen into the upper 60s to near 70. We’ll have partly cloudy skies during the day. There will only be a stray shower or storm in the whole region.

Tomorrow, we’ll have more of a southeast wind, but high pressure will still be in control of the weather. So we’ll be partly cloudy. There will be some isolated showers and storms possible during the afternoon due to the high edging slightly to the southwest. High temps will be in the low 90s again, but a couple of degrees higher than today. The humidity will also be up some more. This will put the heat index closer to 100 for many towns/cities.

Temperature and Heat Index Forecast

If you don’t like heat and humidity (then you are in the wrong place). But seriously…you won’t like this weekend. High temps will be in the mid 90s. The heat index will be above 100. It’s quite a bit above average, but it’s still pretty typical Summer weather really. There may be a brief cool down on Monday, but we’ll heat up again by Tuesday of next week. We may only see a couple of days with a slight chance for showers and storms.

In the long run we are doing ok for rain. We have had 21.59″ so far this year. that is 0.88″ above average. However, in the short-term we are starting to need some rain again. We have had 3.85 inches for the month so far, but there hasn’t been much rain over the last few days. With the heat building into the area, the lawns are going to brown up quite a bit this week unless the forecast changes.

Speaking of heat and vegetation. According to a new analysis that was posted recently, some trees can actually help to make droughts worse. During a drought some trees conserve their water usage. Other trees tend to use their water even more. This can make drought conditions even longer and stronger as they create more evapotranspiration. Here is the source article with more information: Some trees can worsen droughts.

Currently, parts of eastern North Carolina are “abnormally dry” on the U.S. drought monitor. This is the first level of 5. We’ll see if any areas go to “moderate drought” by next week. Stay tuned for updates.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler