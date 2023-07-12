Yesterday’s weather was nice! We had lots of sun, moderate humidity, and high temperatures in the upper 80s.

High Temps Yesterday

I took advantage of the nice weather and got some yard work done. Today should also be pretty good, but temps will heat up a bit more. We’ll have mostly to partly sunny skies through the day. So high temps will rise to the low 90s this afternoon.

Forecast Temps Today

There is a stationary front well to our south and another one over the upper Midwest. Weak high pressure is overhead.

Regional Weather Map

The heat indices today will rise to the mid-upper 90s.

Heat Indices Today

Tomorrow the heat index will go up as the temperatures and the humidity rise a little bit more. There will be more of a consistent south wind tomorrow (5-10mph). Plus, we’ll be partly cloudy most of the day. So high temps will aim for the mid 90s.

Forecast Temps Tomorrow

The heat index will rise to near 100 degrees. There will be some isolated showers or storms popping up in the afternoon.

By Friday everything goes up. The temps, the heat index, and the rain chances. We’ll be partly cloudy with some scattered showers and storms developing. It’s hard to say whether they will be more in the late afternoon or more into the early evening. Our Future Trak model’s latest update put them more into the late afternoon.

Future Trak (Friday Afternoon)

Temps will rise to the mid 90s unless the storms move in sooner. The heat index will probably be near or over 100.

We’ll have partly cloudy skies over the weekend with some scattered afternoon storms. Highs will be in the 90s. The heat index will be near or over 100.

We are still watching that weak disturbance in the central Atlantic. It has a medium chance of becoming a tropical or subtropical system.

Tropical Weather Outlook

Either way the track will be to the east. So it shouldn’t affect the U.S.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler