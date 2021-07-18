Blog: Brief Heat Relief With Another Round of Rain On The Way

A cold front dropping from the north is clashing with the heat and humidity of the weekend; culminating in two rounds of showers and thunderstorms. The second round on Monday should be much more enjoyable, as high temperatures should hold in the low 80s! In July!?

The first round tonight could result in minor street flooding as heavy rain with these thunderstorms slowly crawls along the state border. This should take us to about midnight or so, before the rain activity slowly settles down into the night. Temperatures should hold in the 70s overnight with mostly cloudy skies.

.@surfline cams picking up all this lightning from Sandbridge Beach, these storms are putting on a show. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/uoInGaGeVS — Steve Fundaro (@_WeatherStove) July 19, 2021

The approaching cold front from the north will stall across the region on Monday, which sparks round two of showers and thunderstorms. Expect a cloudier and cooler day, too, highs will only hold in the low 80s! And depending on how much rain we see some locations don’t even hit 80! A far cry from what temperatures felt like the past seven days or so.

Monday afternoon temperatures.

Showers and thunderstorms should develop towards the afternoon hours along the boundary of the cold front, which should be around the state line. More rain is expected for those along the Southside and NE North Carolina than those from the Peninsula northward. So in short, drier to the north, wetter to the south. With heavy rain in spots possible and not much motion to these showers/storms, some flooding in low lying areas is possible.

A few lingering showers take us into Tuesday morning before we dry out. Highs should also stay in the 80s before they rebound to near 90° by midweek. The rest of the week looks pretty summery, so take advantage of this brief heat relief.

Super Doppler 10 7-Day forecast.

Meteorologist Steve Fundaro