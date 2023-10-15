Sunday will feature mostly cloudy skies through the morning hours, with a few peaks of sunshine possible in the afternoon. Highs will be cooler -with temperatures only in the low 60s for most of the area.

This morning, our satellite/radar setup shows that we have a few showers moving through the area. We could see an on/off shower through the day, mainly at the coast. A little mist/drizzle is also possible. The front has moved through and offshore we have an area of low pressure.

With the wind around the low, we’ll see some slightly higher tide levels through the morning high tide today and tomorrow. The new moon phase is also helping to elevate out tide levels. Overall, impacts should not be too bad but some minor tidal flooding will be possible.

Heading into Monday, I expect once again we’ll see mostly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures with highs only in the low 60s again. A gradual warming trend occurs as we go through the week with 70s returning by Thursday and Friday. Another weather system approaches late in the week, with some showers and breezy conditions possible Friday and Saturday.

Hope you have a great Sunday!

Meteorologist Ricky Matthews

