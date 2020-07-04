Blog: Blue Sky for the 4th of July

A lot of people will be out and about this weekend, whether it’s time at the beach, grilling or going for a bike ride. Whatever your activity of choice is for the 4th of July, it is going to be a hot one! We’ll have a lot of sunshine both today and tomorrow.

High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s both today and tomorrow. Make sure to stay hydrated! It won’t be quite as warm as the past few days but near average.

An isolated shower can’t be completely ruled out today but it won’t be a widespread problem. It will be light rain, and it looks like the rain stays closer to the I-95 corridor.

The week ahead stays hot and humid! No rain to worry about until we get to the middle of the week. Have a great weekend! -Meteorologist Casey Lehecka