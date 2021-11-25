BLOG: Black Friday starts with light rain, ends with wind and cooler air

We will see a cold front bring us light rain, around 0.10″ early Friday morning. The front will arrive before sunrise bringing us the rain. Then it will quickly move out returning the sunny weather to our area. We should be dry by 10am.

For shoppers, it will be a windy day, but you should be able to take advantage of the sales.

Black Friday Forecast

With the front bringing in cooler temperatures, we will also have a windy day. Friday may not be the best day to hang Christmas lights outside as the wind gusts might approach 30 mph.

Wind Gust forecast

For the weekend ahead, we will be sunny and cooler Saturday. Highs will be in the upper 40s. Then on Sunday, we might see more clouds, but the weather should remain dry for the area. Travel should be easy for friends and family returning to their homes.

Enjoy your weekend!

Meteorologist Jeff Edmondson