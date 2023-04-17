Over the weekend it felt like Summer. High temps were in the 80s, and humidity was up. It felt nice with the breeze, but it was a little hot in the sun at times. By Sunday afternoon the clouds had increased, and there were a few inland showers.

Satellite/Radar Sunday Afternoon

Then last night we had a batch of rain showers move over the Hampton Roads area.

Some Rain Last Night

The rain only put down a tenth of an inch for most. There were a couple of lucky spots that had a couple tenths of an inch. We do really still need rain.

Anyway, this morning there were some clouds as a cold front moved overhead, but the remaining showers had fallen apart.

Regional Weather Map

The wind picked up out of the west after the front moved offshore. This is going to be key to today’s forecast. Dew points were in the 60s when I got in this morning. They will fall to the 30s by the early afternoon.

Muggy Meter

Winds will be out of the west at 10-15mph with some gusts up to 20mph. this will pull in that dry air that I mentioned, but it will also cause a little cooling. High temps will drop to the 70s today.

Forecast Temps Today

So it should turn into a very nice day. Pollen levels are moderate to high, but they aren’t off the charts.

Over the next few days we’ll have mild/dry conditions with lots of sunshine. High temps will be in the 70s through at least Wednesday. I have Thursday in the upper 70s to near 80 for now.

Temperature Trend

I don’t see any rain during the week. There may be a low chance for rain late Saturday, but it looks like there will be a higher chance Saturday night into Sunday. I’ll talk more about that in tomorrow’s weather blog.

One thing before I go. I noticed that the pollen didn’t collect on the cars as fast as about a week ago. Also, my allergies weren’t too crazy over the last couple of days. I wonder if we are already on the seasonal downslide. We started the season very early. So I wonder if we’ll finish early. Here is what an average season looks like:

Average Pollen Season

If that’s the case, then pollen may drop to low-moderate levels over the next 2-3 weeks. We’ll see. I don’t want to get my hopes up. Course even if the pollen output drops a little, we will still need a big area of rain (or two or three) to wash that pollen out.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler