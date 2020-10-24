Blog: Big Changes to the Weather Pattern

Overall, the weather pattern was very quiet this past week! Dry conditions, some sunshine, and high temperatures that were well above average. And today will continue to be like that!

Weekend Forecast

Hope you can head outside today and enjoy the nice weather because tomorrow will be a bit different! Rain starts to move in and it will be heavy at times. Especially in the afternoon/ evening.

Rain Forecast Tomorrow

All of this rain is associated with a cold front, which will drop our high temperatures today from the upper 70s to the mid 60s tomorrow. That will be a noticeable change!

Rain Chances

Temps across the country are drastically different! This cold air in parts of the Midwest has been sticking around and is now pushing as far south as Texas! I’m glad we’re not going to be THAT cold due to this front.

Temps at 9AM

Hope you can enjoy the sunshine today before changes tomorrow! Have a great weekend! -Meteorologist Casey Lehecka