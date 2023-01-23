Temperatures will be somewhat steady this week, but there will be some minor ups and downs. If I were going to bet on a temperature, then I would pick one in the 50s.

Yesterday and last night we had a pretty widespread/soaking rain.

Satellite/Radar Last Night

The bigger areas of rain had moved out by early this morning, but some isolated showers were left over during the morning commute.

We did pick up about a half inch to an inch of rain in the last 24 hours.

Rainfall Totals

This will help out the current drought a bit. The update on the U.S. Drought Monitor came out late last week, and now we have more of the region in a moderate drought (level 2 out of 5).

U.S. Drought Monitor

An area of low pressure was moving away from our area this morning, and it was moving to the northeast. At the same time a cool front was sliding offshore.

Regional Weather Map

We’ll have clouds and isolated showers for a while this morning up until almost midday. Then the drier air should kick in for the afternoon. Winds will be out of the west. It will gust between 20 and 25mph. This will help to dry things out. We’ll have some clearing this afternoon. However, there will still be some moisture. Plus, and upper level low will linger overhead. So I can’t rule out a couple of sprinkles. It will be cool but not cold. High temps will be in the low-mid 50s. It will probably feel chilly at times with the breeze.

Forecast Temps Today

We’ll be cool and dry on Tuesday. High temps will be in the low 50s. Then on Wednesday we’ll warm up a bit. High temps will rise to near 60 degrees.

Forecast Temps Wednesday

We’ll have another area of low pressure coming in from the west. We’ll warm up with more southerly winds ahead of it. That will briefly pump the moisture back into the area. So we’ll have lots of clouds with an increasing chance for rain.

GFS Model Wednesday

We’ll dry out and cool down again Thursday into Friday. High temps will be in the upper 40s to low 50s.

There’s no Arctic blasts headed our way. However, there will be some pretty cold air over the central U.S. in about a week and a half.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler