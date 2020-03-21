Blog: Back to Reality

Friday was the first full day of Spring, but it felt much more like the middle of June. The record at Norfolk was shattered!

If you were a fan of that weather, unfortunately that is long gone and more seasonable conditions are moving back in! Temperatures will be falling as the day goes on. Yesterday we were in the 80s, we started off this morning in the 60s, and then this afternoon we’ll be in the 40s. What a change!

Past 12 Hours Temperatures

And they just keep on falling..

Future 12 Hours Temperatures

We do have some rain across the region and it’s all associated with a cold front. The wind changed to come out of the NE and that’s where the cooler air is coming from. The rain won’t last all day though! We’ll see some clearing this afternoon but the clouds will still be sticking around.

Radar at 9:30 AM

More sunshine moves back in tomorrow but it still will be on the cool side! High temperatures tomorrow only topping off in the low 50s. Enjoy the sunshine, just grab a jacket!

There are more changes ahead for the week. Another round of rain moves in Monday but also some warmer air! On/ off rain can be expected throughout the day. This should help to wash more of the pollen away.

Future Trak Forecast Monday AM

But we will be warming back up into the 70s through the second half of the work week! This should help us to get outside and enjoy some sunshine.

Have a good weekend! -Meteorologist Casey Lehecka