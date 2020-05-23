Blog: Another Warm Day, but Cooler Air is Coming

After a soggy and cool week, Friday was a much needed break of some heat, humidity, and a little sunshine! If you’re a fan of warmer air, then today will be similar to yesterday! Not as hot or humid but still in the low 80s and some sunshine out there. But a lot of changes are coming.

I’m sure a lot of people will be heading to the beach this weekend, and today looks like it will be the best day for that!

With the cooler air moving in for Sunday and Monday, you’ll still be able to do plenty of outdoor activities, but high temperatures will be below average. The good news is, most of the weekend will be dry! Just a stray shower in possible this afternoon but other than that we’ll be dry through the entire holiday weekend.

Overall, a nice Memorial Day weekend! I hope you can get outside and enjoy some of the sunshine.

-Meteorologist Casey Lehecka