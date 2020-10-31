BLOG: Another Tropical Depression forms, thunderstorms expected Sunday

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Tropical Depression 29 has formed to the Southwest of Puerto Rico, it is expected to strengthen to a hurricane early in the week and move towards Central America.

System To Watch

The long-range models do have it essentially “bouncing” off that area and then bringing the storm back north.

Future Trak next Friday

In the short term, we are going to have to watch our local weather. There’s a chance we could see a line of showers and a few thunderstorms push through Hampton Roads early Sunday afternoon. These storms have the potential to produce strong wind gusts ahead of them.

Cold front bring in rain Sunday afternoon

The timing looks to be between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. for Hampton Roads and the Eastern Shore. for the Outer Banks, the timing will be likely after 3 p.m. Behind this line of rain we will see clearing for Sunday evening and temperatures starting to make a big drop. Lows Monday morning may be in the 30s!

After the chance for rain tomorrow, we should be looking dry for the week ahead, keep in mind there might be a frost Monday night for inland locations.

Have a good week!

Meteorologist Jeff Edmondson