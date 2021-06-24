Blog: Another Spring-Like Day Before Changes

Did you enjoy the low humidity and cooler air yesterday? Good news is we’ll have another day of that before it changes! Enjoy and take advantage of that!

Muggy Meter

High temperatures today will top off in the mid to upper 70s but that’s about 10 degrees below average! We’ll slowly start to climb back up as we head into the weekend, with high temperatures back in the 80s.

Temperature Trend

There isn’t much rain to worry about through the next couple of days but we can’t rule out a few showers! It will be light rain for Friday and Saturday but nothing strong or severe.

The week ahead is looking very quiet! We’ll see plenty of sunshine with conditions right on track for average. For beachgoers, I think the weather is looking perfect! Be cautious of rip currents today, it’s a high risk for the OBX and moderate at the Oceanfront. We’ll keep you updated as the weekend goes on!

OBX Beach Forecast

Enjoy the nice weather the next couple of days! -Meteorologist Casey Lehecka