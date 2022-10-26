We started off the morning with widespread fog.

Tower Cam

It created a lot of slowdowns and problems on the roads for the morning commute. The rich moisture has been moving into the region over the last 24 hours. This morning we had light winds with scattered clouds overhead. The weather pattern is a bit messy. We have a dying front offshore with another area of low pressure forming out that way to our southeast. A very weak area of high pressure lies to our north with a cold front approaching from the west.

Regional Weather Map

Once the southwest wind picks up later this morning then the air should begin to mix out. That should help the fog to burn off by the late morning. We should have some clearing by midday.

Future Trak (Early Afternoon)

If all of this comes to fruition (it didn’t yesterday, but that’s a different story), then we should be able to warm up. I’m going with high temps in the low 70s this afternoon.

Forecast Temps Today

We should develop a mix of sun and clouds from midday into the late afternoon. By the early evening we’ll start to cloud up again ahead of the front. Some spotty showers will be possible from about 6pm until around 10 o’clock. All precip should be light.

Tomorrow we’ll be behind the front. There will be a strong breeze out of the north. So high temps will only be in the mid 60s despite clearing skies.

Forecast Temps Tomorrow

The humidity will drop tomorrow. Dew points will return to the 40s. As we go into the weekend there will be another area of low pressure forming offshore. It is forecast to sit out there for at least a couple of days. Meanwhile high pressure will sit to our north.

Weekend Forecast Map

This will produce another weather pattern where we have a cool and humid air mass blowing in from the ocean. It will be a long-term marine layer. So high temps will be in the 60s Friday through Sunday. We’ll have quite a bit of clouds with damp conditions most of the time. There may be a few sprinkles, but no big rain showers are expected.

For now the forecast for Halloween looks ok. There may be some (isolated) rain showers in the region, but we’ll see. It’s still early. It does look mild though. Temps will be in the low 70s during the day, and we’ll likely be in the 60s during the evening.

Check back for updates!

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler