Thursday will be a mild day across the region with some showers and storms in the afternoon.

We could see 2 rounds of storms. The first would arrive in the early afternoon. The second would arrive in the late afternoon. The question is will the second line have any instability to work with. T-storms feed off the instability in the air. We see more instability with more sunshine, so we will have to watch how much the sun comes out after the first band of rain. That could increase the risk for the second line in the late afternoon/evening.

The main risk is from strong gusty winds, but an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out. Make sure you have a way to get weather alerts. The first line would be near midday-2pm and the second from 5-8pm.

Heading into the weekend, the story will become the heat once again. We’ll see the heat index build to over 100 by Sunday and last into next week. Some inland spots could see a heat index over 100 on Saturday too.

Hope you have a great Thursday! Remain weather aware with the risk for storms.

Meteorologist Ricky Matthews

