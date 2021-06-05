Blog: After Heavy Rain, Beach Weather Returns

We needed rain but phew that was a lot! Especially for some in North Carolina. There are several rain totals over 5 inches!

The Eastern Shore only saw about an inch of rain but everyone did see some amount of rain! There won’t be any this weekend, and I think a lot of people will be looking forward to perfect beach weather.

It will be a bit cooler right along the water, but no doubt we will have plenty of sunshine! Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s and humidity will also be on the high side.

Beach Forecast

Weather across the country is fairly mild! Not many big changes coming our way for the week ahead. Highs will be in the upper 80s and just a few isolated showers!

We’ll keep you updated with any changes! Have a great weekend. -Meteorologist Casey Lehecka