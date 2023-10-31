Yesterday we broke another record. The high temperature reached 85 degrees, and this broke the old record of 84 (1996).

Record High Temperature Monday

This is salt in the wound when it comes to today’s forecast. I was hoping for a cool down, but maybe not a 30+ degrees cool down. Last night the strong cold front dropped to our south. It is still sinking to our south this morning, but it is also slowing down.

Regional Weather Map

It will stall out today with a couple of weak areas of low pressure forming near and just south of the front. This will help to push more moisture north of the boundary. The upper level winds are also pulling up the moisture, and pushing it into the cooler airmass. This is called overunning, and it will deliver a wet holiday. Temps were in the 50s this morning. They will be stuck in the 50s through the day.

Forecast Temps Today

We’ll stay cloudy all day. Rain showers will slowly drop south through the day.

Future Trak (This Afternoon)

Unfortunately, the rain will increase even more during the evening. This is going to impact both the evening commute along with trick-or-treaters.

Future Trak (This Evening)

Trick Or Treat Forecast

Temperatures will be chilly for Halloween this year. Temps will start near 50 degrees. Then we’ll fall into the 40s between 5 and 7pm. The last bit of bad news is that the wind will stay up out of the north today. Gusts will be up to 25mph at times.

Wind Gust Forecast

Hopefully, the wind will die down a bit in the early evening, but it could pick up again overnight.

So if you are heading out to trick-or-treat this evening, then:

Layer up the costumes, and try to integrate the rain gear into the costumes. Hold on to the umbrellas as it will be breezy. Maybe take a small tower or chamois, and put it over the candy so the rain doesn’t get in the pumpkins/pillow cases.

If you are just out and about keep in mind that it will be wet. Plus, the visibility will probably be lower. So use double extra caution if you are driving around this evening.

Tomorrow we’ll start off chilly. Low temps will be in the 40s with some 30s inland/west.

Forecast Temps Wednesday Morning

At least we’ll be dry on Wednesday. We’ll have some clearing in the morning with lots of sun later in the day. However, winds will be fairly strong. They will run out of the north at 10-20mph with gusts to 30mph. This will keep the high temperatures in the low-mid 50s.

Forecast Temps Wednesday Afternoon

We’ll drop temps even more by Thursday morning. Temps will drop down to the freezing mark in some inland areas. They will be in the mid-upper 30s in the metro.

Forecast Temps Thursday Morning

A freeze watch is in effect for Thursday morning for over half of the area.

Freeze Watch For Thursday Morning

We’ll stay dry and chilly on Thursday, but we’ll warm to the 60s Friday and Saturday.

We do really need some rain. However, we’ll likely only get a couple tenths of an inch in the next 12-18 hours.

Rainfall Forecast

In the tropics there is a disturbance in the Caribbean Sea that is moving west. It has a high chance of formation over the next few days.

Tropical Weather Outlook

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler