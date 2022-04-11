Another work week starts with pretty tranquil weather as high pressure sets up across the southeastern United States.

Temperatures throughout the region Monday will be in the upper 60s to low 70s across the region. We’ll see a wind out of the southeast. Now, that can make temperatures a little tricky along the coast. Water temperatures in the 50s across the Atlantic and the Chesapeake Bay will keep temperatures a little lower along the coastline. So, northern area and eastern areas of Virginia Beach, parts of Norfolk and much of the eastern and lower Peninsula will be cooler. Same deal for the Eastern Shore and parts of the OBX.

A nice warming trend as we head into Tuesday, with highs approaching 80 across much of the area.

With high pressure in control, rain chances will be limited this week. An isolated shower is possible across the Peninsula and areas north of the Peninsula Tuesday afternoon. Most areas will stay dry. Our next more significant rain chance arrives as we head into the later part of the week.

Thursday, a cold front will approach from the west. Isolated to scattered showers and perhaps a few t-storms will occur in the late afternoon/evening and into the early overnight.