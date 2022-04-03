Sunday and Monday will feature highs in the 60s, before a rebound into the 70s by Tuesday.

As we go through Sunday, we’ll see breezy conditions in the afternoon. A few gusts of 20-30 mph will be possible out of the west to northwest. Temperatures will be near seasonable values, in the 60s.

The daffodil festival continues today in Gloucester if you’re looking for something to do on this Sunday. NASCAR is also in Richmond for the Cup Series race. The weather is expected to be nice for both of these events.

As we head into the work week, we’ll start it off with temperatures on Monday a little cooler thanks to an onshore wind. By Tuesday, we’re in the 70s, with mid 70s by Wednesday. Late Tuesday into Tue night, our next weather system approaches. Scattered showers are expected Tuesday night, with most of them moving out by mid morning Wednesday.

Another rain opportunity approaches our region Thursday. This comes as a cold front sweeps through the region. This front is expected to bring several days of strong to severe storm potential across the south and southeast. We will see the possibility of a few stronger storms in our region on Thursday.

Pollen levels will continue to be high this week as well. The primary trouble maker right now- tree pollen, as you have probably noticed if you’ve looked at your car or patio furniture. The rain Tuesday night should help a little, but with so many trees blooming it won’t significantly alter our levels.

Hope you have a great day!

Meteorologist Ricky Matthews

