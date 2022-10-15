Overall the weekend looks pretty nice. Saturday we’ll have mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. That’s thanks to an area of high pressure that will be moving over us. Overnight, Saturday into Sunday – temps will once again cool down into the 50s.

For Sunday, there could be a few spotty showers in the morning. I don’t think everyone will see them, and those that do shouldn’t expect much rain from them. Most of the day Sunday will be dry, with a mix of sun and clouds. By late Sunday evening and into Sunday night, a batch of moisture will be approaching us from the west. This area of rain will give us about 0.25 to 0.5″ of rain as it moves through.

It looks like most of the rain should move out by Monday morning with Monday featuring partly sunny skies. Monday evening, a few showers and storms will likely once again form along the cold front as it moves through our region. A few could have heavy rain and gusty winds.

It will still be warm Monday, but change is on the way Tuesday. We’ll go from the 70s, into the 50s for highs. Remember, our average this time of the year is around 73°F. We’ll be 15 degrees below average in some spots on Tuesday!

The cool snap will also of course bring us some cooler overnights. Tuesday night, with the combination of relatively light winds and mainly clear skies, I expect to see temperatures fall into the upper 30s to low 40s across the metro and low to mid 30s inland. Some frost will be possible Tue night and Wed night away from the coast.

By late week, we’re back into the 60s – but still below average.

Hope you have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Ricky Matthews

