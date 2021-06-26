Blog: A Typical Summertime Setup

We had some rain move through the region yesterday, but it was rather scattered. A very similar pattern will be setting up for today! The rain will start through NE NC and move northward across the state line. The heat and humidity is adding a lot of energy to the atmosphere and that could cause a few thunderstorms across the region

RPM

Some areas will see a few heavy downpours while others won’t have any rain to deal with, but it looks like a few of those downpours will be across the Southside.

Rain Times

The heat and humidity will be the name of the game over the next week. Dew points will be in the 70s and high temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s. That makes for some soupy conditions outside!

Humidity

Average temperatures for this time of the year are near 88 degrees and that’s where we’ll be hovering for much of the week ahead!

Temperature Trend

It’s going to a “rinse and repeat” kind of week! For anyone on vacation, it will be the perfect week to head to the beach.

Keep your eye on the radar for today on the WAVY Weather App, but no chance of rain persists for much of the week ahead. Have a great weekend!

-Meteorologist Casey Lehecka