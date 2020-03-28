Blog: A Taste of Summer

We ended the work week with some nice weather on Friday and it continues into this weekend! We had some rain across the region late last night into this morning. Most of that has wrapped up! But there is still a lot of clouds out there. This is part of a widespread system that is across much of the country right now. But the clouds will start to clear out and we’ll see some sunshine today!

Wide Radar Saturday Morning

Unfortunately, the same can’t be said for much of the Midwest and Southeast. There will be severe weather moving through which could bring devastating storms to that region, so we will be keeping our eyes on that.

SPC Severe Risk Saturday

Locally, our weather will be fairly quiet for the weekend. We’ll have a partly cloudy sky this afternoon and temperatures will be above average!

Forecast Saturday

If you’re hoping for some really warm air though, Sunday is your day! Highs will be in the mid 80s. The bulk of the day will be dry but there is potential for a few showers late in the day with the passing of a cold front.

Forecast Sunday

Monday will be dry but rain moves back in for Tuesday, keeping the pattern unsettled through Thursday. We’ll keep you updated on the timing of any rain for the week ahead!

-Meteorologist Casey Lehecka