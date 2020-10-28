Blog: A Rollercoaster Ride into the Weekend

The next few days will feature more weather than the stubborn clouds and fog we’ve been dealing with since Monday. And honestly, it should be welcomed! The rain, wind and tropical warmth we’ll have will transition us into some classic autumnal weather. For not seeing the sun for three and a half days, I’ll take this forecast.

Briefly warm Thursday as tropical air works in, but by Halloween it will most certainly be feeling like the end of October.

It was nice to see some slivers of blue skies to go along with the big ball of fire in the sky, clouds will be on the increase as the night progresses. This is all due to the arrival of a tropical, warm air mass coming up from the southwest. So temperatures are feeling nice through the evening, and will do so again tomorrow. There are a few batches of rain to our southwest creeping closer to the region, so I can’t rule out a few light showers tonight, but the bulk of our precipitation should come Thursday. The majority of it being sourced from Hurricane Zeta.

Hurricane Zeta making it’s approach on the Louisiana coastline, making it the 5th landfalling tropical cyclone on the state of Louisiana.

Zeta has become the 8th tropical cyclone this year to rapidly intensify, and it did so less than 100 miles off the Louisiana coastline to become a Category 2 hurricane. Rapid intensification is when a tropical cyclone increases wind speeds by 35 mph or more in a 24-hour window. Something in which has happened closer and closer to land over the years. Laura did just that this year as well. Also, with a forecast landfall on the Gulf coast of Louisiana, it’ll be the 5th tropical cyclone to landfall on the state.

Louisiana has had their hands full with tropical cyclones this year.

Before I go off on a tropical tangent, let’s bring it back to our local weather. Zeta will get picked up by a broad, mess of a system – with snow in New Mexico, rain through Nashville, some ice in Oklahoma – eventually racing to the northeast.

A draped stationary front, cold core low pressure with snow to the west, and warm air underneath.

So while clouds thicken tonight, we’ll watch a few areas of patchy fog come Thursday morning. The bulk of the precipitation from this system should remain to our north, especially Thursday morning, so the commute could actually be dry. We’ll notice a southerly breeze start to pick up, becoming blustery by the afternoon. Gusts could get over 25 mph no problem. The arrival of this tropical air mass will get our high temperatures to the upper 70s, near 80°!

Little roller coaster ride the next few days as we welcome in the remnants of #Zeta. pic.twitter.com/lLbDtca0iz — Steve Fundaro (@_WeatherStove) October 28, 2020

Look for showers and some downpours to race through the area after the noon hour or so. Some will be around into the night, the a quick push of cooler air comes in Friday morning. Expect some scattered showers around for the morning commute Friday, then a brisk breeze will clear skies out by the afternoon. Highs on Friday will actually be in the morning! Mid 60s, then with the push of the cooler & drier air, temperatures will fall through the 50s!

Late day clearing by Friday with a brisk breeze, sunshine finally returns for Halloween.

That’s good news for Halloween, bright sunshine and brisk highs in the 50s. We’ll watch for a few showers on Sunday before a classic late October high pressure builds in – quiet weather should hold for much of next week.

Have a good one! Cheers to sunshine eventually returning… – Steve Fundaro