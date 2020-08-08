Blog: A Rainy Start to August

After several days of storms and flooding, we could really use a break from all the heavy rain! And we’ll have a bit of a break this weekend but it won’t be completely dry. The month of August so far (8 days!) has seen some impressive rain totals.

We will have some isolated showers and storms but it won’t be too widespread. And the downpours won’t last as long as they have been!

Sunday will be similar to what we’ll see today but there will be a bit more sunshine and a little less rain. Neither day will be washout but keep your eye to the sky!

High temperatures will be in the upper 80s, but if we do see any rain that would help to cool us off a bit.

You’ll still be able to head outside and enjoy your weekend, just have the WAVY Weather App on your phone! -Meteorologist Casey Lehecka