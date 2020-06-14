BLOG: A rainy and cooler week ahead

After a dry and sunny weekend, the rain is on the way for our week ahead, and it’s not just one or two days of rain, but maybe FIVE days of rainfall for our area.

Rain expected for the next several days

This rain is developing from a storm system to our south. That area of low pressure developing tonight will sit in the same spot, off the coast of South Carolina for at least 3-4 days. For us, it means rain will likely, and heavy by Tuesday and Wednesday. Also we will see a northeast wind for our area for much of the week. The good news is that our tides are not expected to cause problems, but the temperatures will be cool.

Future Trak at Noon Monday

Rainfall totals by the end of the week may exceed 3″ for a few cities.

The long range forecast has highs back in the upper 80s next weekend with partly cloudy skies and high humidity. So the warm air is returning by then.

Meteorologist Jeff Edmondson