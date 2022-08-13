We’ve been talking about it for a few days now and it has finally arrived! The drier air and lower temperatures are here.

Dewpoints has fallen from the mid 70s and upper 70s earlier this week into the 50s and 60s. Remember, dewpoint is a measure of how much moisture is in the air. The lower the number, the drier the air is. The higher the number, the more humid the air is. So, with dewpoints in the 50s and 60s that’s quite nice for this time of the year.

Saturday and Sunday, highs will be in the 80s. Great weather for anything you have planned outside. Rip current risks at the beaches are low if you’re heading to the beach.

With the dry air in place and limited cloud cover overnight, Sunday morning we’ll see temperatures drop into the mid 60s for coastal areas and upper 50s to low 60s inland!

Sunday will be nice once again with temperatures in the low 80s with partly sunny skies. Late Sunday, clouds will begin to increase a little as we see our next weather system get closer to us. Sunday night – a few scattered showers will be possible. Monday, rain chances increase, with some scattered showers and a few storms. A storm or two with gusty winds will be possible.

Rain chances will linger into Tuesday before becoming more isolated Wednesday-Friday.

Hope you have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Ricky Matthews

