Blog: A Perfect Weekend Ahead Before Humidity Returns

Dew points were extremely low yesterday so it felt a lot more comfortable outside! But they’re climbing back to more tropical levels through the rest of the weekend, so take advantage of the comfy air!

Muggy Meter

Locally, there’s not much going on in terms of any strong storms or heavy rain. Just a few light showers possible through the northern tier this weekend. Late Saturday afternoon or early Sunday morning is the best chance for a pop-up shower!

RPM FutureTrak

Otherwise, the next chance for more widespread rain doesn’t return until Monday afternoon/ evening with a few showers lingering Tuesday morning. We’ll keep you updated on the timing of this!

GFS Forecast Monday 8PM

Many people are keeping a close eye on the Olympics and due to the weather near Tokyo, some events could be impacted. There’s a tropical storm that is headed towards Tokyo that could affect their weather early this coming week. Some rowing events have been pushed up to avoid being in a storm!

Tropical Storm Near Tokyo

We’ll keep you updated on any weather changes locally and across the globe! -Meteorologist Casey Lehecka