A nice weekend with highs in the 80s is expected across the area this Memorial Day weekend as we remember all of those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

A cold front will slowly push through the area on Saturday, pushing in drier air and lower rain chances. I can’t 100% rule out a stray shower or storm in the afternoon, mainly in the NC OBX but we’re not expecting widespread rain chances.

Lower humidity on Saturday will make it feel rather nice outside. The UV index will be in the HIGH category though, and if you’re heading to the beaches, a moderate to high risk of rip currents will exist so use a little extra caution and stay safe!

There are a lot of events happening this weekend. Looks like a pretty nice weekend for them.

Sunday will be very similar to Saturday, with mostly sunny skies expected. Once again, low humidity will make it feel rather nice. Monday for Memorial Day, a little more humidity returns and temperatures climb a few more degrees. Overall though, a very nice Memorial Day.

Heading into Tuesday and Wednesday, highs climb into the 90s. The humidity returns, and heat index values will be in the mid 90s.

Our next rain chance arrives on Wednesday, with a stray shower or storm possible in the heat of the afternoon. Better rain chances look to arrive on Friday.

Hope you have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Ricky Matthews

