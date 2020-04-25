Blog: A Mixed Weather Bag for the Weekend

We’re starting off this morning with a mostly cloudy sky, but there is some nice weather headed our way this weekend! After a few showers and downpours Friday night, the start of Saturday is dry. But we know that won’t last long.. rain moves back in Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Future Trak Rain Sunday AM

The weekend forecast overall isn’t bad though! If you’re a fan of a cool, spring day then today is it! If you’re like me though and would rather temps in the 70s or 80s, then tomorrow is for you. We will still have sunshine throughout the afternoon once the rain moves out Sunday morning.

Weekend Forecast

The week ahead will start out dry! Monday and Tuesday are looking pretty good. But as we round out the month of April (did that fly by or what?!) on Wednesday and Thursday, we will have more rain moving back in. We’ll keep you updated on the timing of that.

GFS Model Wednesday Night/ Thursday AM

Hope you have a great weekend! -Meteorologist Casey Lehecka