Temps are going to be up-and-down a bit over the next few days. I wouldn’t call it extreme, but you’ll definitely notice a difference. We woke up this morning to cloudy skies and mild temps.

Tower Cam This Morning

Temperatures started in the 40s and 50s, and they are going up from there. A warm front is moving to the north with a cold front to the west.

There is an area of low pressure strengthening over Tennessee. However, that system will move more to the northeast than due east.

During the day we’ll have lots of clouds and moisture in our region. Winds will be out of the south/southwest at 10-15mph with some gusts up to 20mph this afternoon into the evening.

Wind Gusts Forecast

During the day there will be a lot of clouds with a few peeks of sun, but there won’t be a lot of rain. Isolated showers could fall at any time of the day, but it will be far from a washout. In fact, the sun might pop out for an hour or two. High temps will push up to the mid-upper 60s. There may be a couple of 70s over North Carolina.

Forecast Temps Today

Later tonight a line of showers will move into the area from the west. This will be ahead of the cold front. There might even be a couple of thunderstorms.

Future Trak Tonight

The front will slowly move offshore tomorrow morning. There will be some spotty showers behind it until about 7-9am. Then we’ll dry out. High temps will be in the upper 50s, and we’ll have some clearing into the afternoon. Temps may fall late. It will be a decent day, but a little breezy. The cold air will surge southeast during the weekend. So high temps will only be in the mid 40s on Saturday and upper 40s on Sunday.

Temperature Trend

It will be dry, but it will be blustery on Saturday. Low temps will drop to the 20s on Sunday morning. We’ll be dry on Monday for MLK day. We’ll have lots of sunshine. So it should be good for any outdoor events.

Meanwhile the flooding and heavy snow continue on the west coast. Unfortunately, another storm will impact them this weekend.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler