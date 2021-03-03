Blog: A Lucky 7 Day!

No… It’s not St. Patrick’s day yet. No…We didn’t win the lottery. However, it feels like lately that it would be easier to win the lottery compared to getting a DRY 7 day forecast. Well, it’s here!

Today is MOSTLY going to be dry. There will be a few showers over the southern Outer Banks, but that’s about it. The rest of the viewing area will be dry. High pressure is just to our north with an area of low pressure far to the south.

Regional Weather Map

The low will move to the east/northeast today, and it will stay offshore. We’ll have a light south wind which may turn a little more out of the east/southeast this afternoon. High temps will rise into the mid-upper 50s.

Tomorrow a cold front will move into the region. It will pass through dry. So that’s good. High temps will only drop slightly. So we’ll be in the low 50s.

Temps Tomorrow

However, colder air will keep funneling into the region as we head into Friday. High temps will only be in the upper 40s. That’s chilly for March. The average high temperature is in the low-mid 50s this time of year. Unfortunately, it looks like we’ll be pretty chilly here through the entire weekend while there will be temperatures 20-30 degrees above average over the central U.S.

Temperature Departure From Average

We’ll likely warm up early next week. At least it will be dry through that time. And yes…It looks like it is going to stay dry through the next 7-8 days. Perhaps longer. That’s a big win! Stay tuned!

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler