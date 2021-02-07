Blog: A Losing Forecast- Unsettled Weather Continues

After a day like Saturday, I wish that weather would’ve lasted for a few days. But instead we’ll have a lot of rain headed our way! That started off early this morning with showers here and snow off to the west.

Radar at 9AM

High totals of snow were expected across much of Northern VA, Washington D.C., Baltimore and surrounding areas but for most it started as rain and has now started to switch over. So the totals will be lower but Richmond is also starting to see a few flakes flying. Since it started out as rain, the snow will likely melt on the ground for awhile.

Radar Hampton Roads

It is all rain across Hampton Roads but we do have a little bit of a break in the action right now. There’s still another round of rain to come. It’s moving in from the SW but the bulk of the rain is already over. Majority of the rain will be done by early this afternoon.

Rain chances today

Rain started late Saturday night and the heaviest of the rain happened while many were sleeping! it wasn’t a washout but many yards are already very soggy so any additional rainfall is adding to the muddy ground. Today might not be the best day to head outside and practice your football skills in the backyard!

Rain Totals at 9AM

As of 9AM here are the rain totals across the region since midnight. When it’s all said and done, totals will be between 0.25″-0.75″ which isn’t a terrible amount but when added to the soaked yards, there is nowhere for it to go!

The good news is, it could be worse.. Take a look at some of the bitterly cold conditions across the country. I’m not jealous of that!

Temperatures 9AM

The week ahead remains unsettled but there will eventually be better weather in the forecast.. We’ll keep you updated!

-Meteorologist Casey Lehecka