Blog: A Little Bit Of Sun, And Tidal Flooding Update.

It’s been great that we have had some rain and drizzle lately. It hasn’t added up to much in the rain gauges, but it’s kept the ground moist and watered. It won’t break the drought, but it will help out in the short-term. This morning the drizzle was heavy at times. That may sound like an oxymoron, but remember drizzle is classified by the drop size. Drizzle drops are smaller than 0.5 millimeters. Bigger than that, and it is a rain drop.

While it’s been great to get some precipitation, it will be nice to get a little sunshine back. That will happen later today. There is an strengthening area of low pressure offshore, but it is moving a little more to the north today. Meanwhile high pressure is to our west.

This has caused the north winds to be non-stop for the last 3 days. That same wind has kept us cooler. The wind will weaken slightly today, but it will restrengthen tomorrow.

With the low moving a little farther away today, we are expecting gradual clearing skies through this afternoon. Despite a north wind at 10-15mph, the high temperatures should be able to reach 70 degrees today. It should turn into a pretty nice afternoon. Tomorrow the low and the high will both edge west a little bit.

Future Trak (Friday Afternoon)

This will bring back some clouds to the region, but I don’t think we’ll get the rain and drizzle back. The models do hint at an isolated shower on the Eastern Shore. High temps will be near 70 again. The low will stay offshore tomorrow, but since it will edge west that will increase the winds again. So we’ll have the gusts to 25mph return to the area.

By Saturday the low will move farther offshore, and the high will build overhead. This will give us less wind, more sun, and warmer temps. Highs will be in the mid 70s. A cold front will move in on Sunday. This will bring us a few late day showers. The highs will be in the low 70s. We’ll have more rain Sunday night.

The continuing north breeze is going to cause a few problems. We do have rough surf at the local beaches. That’s partly from the regional wind, but it’s also due to the recent offshore lows.

1st St. Camera on Surfline.com

However, the tide is also building. So today and tomorrow we will have some minor to moderate tidal flooding.

Tide Forecast

This won’t cause widespread problems, but it will definitely be more than nuisance tidal flooding. Stay tuned for updates.

In U.S. news…. Did September feel hot to you? Well, the United States ended up tying 2015 as the hottest September on record according to NOAA. There’s been a lot of records like that lately.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler